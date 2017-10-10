Forsberg saved 39 of 43 shots during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Forsberg was excellent Monday, as Toronto peppered him with 36 shots through the final two periods and overtime. The backup held Chicago in the game, but the consistent onslaught from the Maple Leafs after the first frame proved to be too much. Corey Crawford projects to receive the lion's share of starts for the Blackhawks, so Forsberg's fantasy value is limited. However, this performance lands the 24-year-old netminder on the streamer radar, and he could be worth a look in cavernous settings.