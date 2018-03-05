Forsberg allowed four goals on 21 shots before getting yanked after about 30 minutes in a 6-3 loss to the Ducks on Sunday.

The Blackhawks continue to experience goaltender blues without Corey Crawford. After Sunday's performance, Forsberg's GAA rose to above 3.00, which actually could be considered a small victory considering he posted a 4.02 GAA in 10 games with the Blue Jackets from 2014-17. Forsberg cannot be counted upon for fantasy production.