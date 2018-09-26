Forsberg allowed two goals -- including a shorthanded score -- from the Red Wings in Tuesday's 8-6 home loss.

Forsberg stepped in after watching Cam Ward surrendered six goals on 17 shots. The entire Blackhawks defense faltered in this one, and Forsberg now owns an 3.75 GAA and .864 save percentage through two preseason appearances. As long as Corey Crawford (concussion) remains out of commission, Forsberg should be considered the interim backup to Ward, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal in July after 13 seasons with the Hurricanes.