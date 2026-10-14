Frondell distributed two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Frondell's hot start to the 2026-27 campaign continued Tuesday, as he logged his third multi-point game of the season by providing a pair of helpers. Each of his assists were primary passes, and he distributed one to each of his linemates, Teuvo Tervainen and Tyler Bertuzzi. Overall, the 19-year-old Frondell has a goal, six points, 11 shots on net, eight hits and four blocked shots across seven appearances. He's carried the momentum he generated at the end of last season into the new campaign, as he's done anything you could ask of a second-line center. While he'll battle Frank Nazar (suspension) for that role upon his return, Frondell's ceiling continues to grow with each multi-point game, making him an excellent stash or streaming option in fantasy moving forward.