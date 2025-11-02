Frondell logged two assists in Djurgardens' 4-2 win over Brynas IF on Saturday.

Frondell is up to 12 points (eight goals, four assists) through his first 17 games in the SHL. The 18-year-old is proving why the Blackhawks made him the No. 3 overall pick in 2025, showcasing a goal-scoring touch in a mens' league. Frondell figures to be a candidate for Sweden's World Junior Championship squad, but he has plenty to feel good about already in a strong start to 2025-26.