Frondell logged two assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Frondell has four helpers over his first four NHL games. His second assist Sunday was his first career power-play point. The 18-year-old got a look at center in this contest, but he went just 2-for-9 at the dot. He'll have time to develop either down the middle or focus on a shift to the wing in the next few years as the Blackhawks work to build a winning roster through a draft-and-develop pathway.