Blackhawks' Anton Frondell: Finds twine twice in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frondell scored two goals, fired five shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to Carolina.
Frondell continued his excellent stretch of play to begin his NHL career with both of Chicago's goals Thursday. The 18-year-old center is up to three goals, eight points, 24 shots on net, eight hits and nine blocked shots through nine games. He has a bright future with Chicago's top six and should be a staple in all fantasy formats starting next season. This year, however, he offers excellent streaming value in most league formats.
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