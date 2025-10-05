Frondell scored three goals on six shots in Djurgardens' 5-3 win over Malmo on Saturday.

Frondell helped Djurgardens earn promotion from the second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan last year, collecting 25 points in 29 regular-season games and another seven points in 16 qualification contests. Even with a step up in quality with the team rejoining the SHL, Frondell has elevated his offense early in the year with six goals and two assists over nine contests. He was selected third overall by the Blackhawks back in June, and he's off to a positive start. He's on loan with the Swedish club this year and may get a taste of North American hockey in the spring.