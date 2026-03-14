Frondell scored his 20th goal of the season in Djurgardens' 3-2 loss to Skelleftea in the SHL on Saturday.

Per Scott Powers of The Athletic, Frondell is the first 18-year-old to hit the 20-goal mark in Sweden's top league since Daniel Sedin did it in 1998-99. That's elite company for Frondell, who ends the regular season with 20 goals and eight assists in 43 appearances. Given that level of production, Frondell looks ready to take his game to North America in 2026-27.