Blackhawks' Anton Frondell: Hits high mark for 18-year-old
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frondell scored his 20th goal of the season in Djurgardens' 3-2 loss to Skelleftea in the SHL on Saturday.
Per Scott Powers of The Athletic, Frondell is the first 18-year-old to hit the 20-goal mark in Sweden's top league since Daniel Sedin did it in 1998-99. That's elite company for Frondell, who ends the regular season with 20 goals and eight assists in 43 appearances. Given that level of production, Frondell looks ready to take his game to North America in 2026-27.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Frondell: Reaches 25-point mark in SHL•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Frondell: Two points in return to SHL action•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Frondell: Nets 10th goal of SHL season•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Frondell: Collects two helpers Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Frondell: Hat trick in Saturday's win•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Frondell: Pens entry-level pact•