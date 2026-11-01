Frondell scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Bruins.

The 19-year-old center peppered Michael DiPietro with nine shots on goal, and two of them found the back of the net. Frondell had just one goal and six points through the first 13 games of the season, and had been held off the scoresheet entirely in the prior six contests, but growing pains are to be expected in his first full NHL season. Frondell's first-period tally, a blistering one-timer from the faceoff dot, was his first career power-play goal.