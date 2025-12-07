Frondell scored a goal in Djurgardens' 3-2 win over Timra IK on Saturday in the SHL.

Frondell has played well this season with 10 goals and five assists over 25 appearances in the SHL. It's his first year in the league, though the 18-year-old will be taking a break from his club team to represent Sweden at the World Junior Championship later this month. Considering he's been playing against men in the SHL all year, he should have a dominant performance at the WJC.