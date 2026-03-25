Frondell notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

In his NHL debut, the third overall pick in the 2025 Draft made a quick impact as he sprung Ilya Mikheyev for a clean break on David Rittich late in the first period. Frondell should get a long look over the final weeks of the season in a top-six role, but while the 18-year-old has plenty of upside, his immediate production could be inconsistent.