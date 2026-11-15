Frondell scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

Frondell's offense has been sporadic lately. He has a goal and an assist over his last two games, but he was limited to just two goals over the 11 contests before that. For the season, the 19-year-old is at four goals, six helpers, 36 shots on net, 14 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 20 appearances. Frondell's future is bright, but playing top-six minutes on a team that is still in rebuild mode will lead to some bumps in the road in his rookie year.