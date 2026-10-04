Frondell picked up two assists Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

This season has been tough on the entire Hawks squad. They were outscored 11-2 in losses to Vegas and Utah in their first two contests this season, and they mustered just 15 shots at Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on Saturday. Frondell played 16:06 and had one shot and one hit against the Sabres. The assists are his first points this season. The team compete level was far better Saturday than earlier in the week, and Frondell's job will get easier when Connor Bedard (shoulder) returns. Until then, temper expectations -- no individual player can lift an entire team.