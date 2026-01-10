Frondell scored a goal and added an assist in Djurgardens' 3-1 win over Farjestad on Saturday.

Frondell is coming off a gold-medal-winning performance with Sweden at the World Junior Championship, where he racked up five goals and three assists over seven games. He's now up to 11 goals and six helpers over 26 SHL outings with Djurgardens. The 18-year-old has shown well at various levels in 2025-26 and could be a candidate to head to North America in 2026-27.