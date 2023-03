Khudobin stopped 22 of 28 shots in the Blackhawks' 6-1 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.

In his first start of the 2022-23 season, Khudobin did not have his best showing, allowing six goals on 28 shots to take his first loss of the season. This is his first start as a member of the Blackhawks and his first appearance since January of last season. Khudobin should remain the backup for the Blackhawks as long as Petr Mrazek is out with a groin injury.