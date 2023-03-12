Khudobin was assigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Khudobin was the backup goalie behind Petr Mrazek on Saturday in Chicago's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. The former's demotion to the minors could bode well for the availability of Alex Stalock (illness) ahead of Tuesday's contest against Boston.
