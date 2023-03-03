Khudobin and a 2025 second-round pick were traded from the Stars to the Blackhawks on Thursday in exchange for Max Domi and Dylan Wells.

Moving Khudobin's contract off their books allowed the Stars to complete this deal. The 36-year-old netminder has a 2.89 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 24 games with AHL Texas, and he'll now report to the Blackhawks' affiliate in Rockford.