The Avalanche traded Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov to the Blackhawks for Brandon Saad and Dennis Gilbert on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Lindholm hasn't piled up points at any stage of his hockey career, so this change of scenery likely won't change things for the 25-year-old blueliner. He'll bring 66 games of NHL experience to the Blackhawks, however, and he can work on the third pairing if injuries pop up on the blue line. Lindholm likely will begin the upcoming season with AHL Rockford.
More News
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Ascends to top level•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Lands two-year deal•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Sent down to Eagles•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Promoted to NHL•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Bumped back to minors•