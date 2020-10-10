The Avalanche traded Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov to the Blackhawks for Brandon Saad and Dennis Gilbert on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Lindholm hasn't piled up points at any stage of his hockey career, so this change of scenery likely won't change things for the 25-year-old blueliner. He'll bring 66 games of NHL experience to the Blackhawks, however, and he can work on the third pairing if injuries pop up on the blue line. Lindholm likely will begin the upcoming season with AHL Rockford.