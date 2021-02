Lindholm, who's currently in the AHL, is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a fractured thumb, NHL.com's Brandon Cain reports.

This news won't make waves in fantasy circles, as Lindholm has yet to play for the Blackhawks this season and isn't expected to have a significant NHL role this year. Another update on the 26-year-old blueliner's status should surface once he's cleared to return to AHL action.