Blackhawks' Anton Wedin: Ascends to big club

The Blackhawks recalled Wedin from AHL Rockford on Wednesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Wedin made the move from Sweden to North America this year, and he's adjusting well with 11 points through 17 AHL games. It's time to see what he can do at the top level, and his first chance to crack the lineup is Friday against the Avalanche.

