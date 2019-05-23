Blackhawks' Anton Wedin: Inks one-year deal with Chicago

Wedin signed a one-year, $925,000 contract with the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Wedin spent the 2018-19 campaign playing in Sweden's top professional league, racking up an impressive 14 goals and 27 points in 32 games with Timra IK. The 5-foot-11 winger will hope to lock down a spot in the Blackhawks' bottom six during training camp.