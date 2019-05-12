Blackhawks' Anton Wedin: Moves to NHL with Chicago
Wedin has signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Chicago is hoping for the 26-year-old Wedin to make an immediate impact next season. The 5-foot-11 winger played for Timra IK of the SHL in Sweden this past season.
