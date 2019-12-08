Play

Blackhawks' Anton Wedin: Sent to bus league

The Blackhawks reassigned Wedin to AHL Rockford on Sunday.

The 26-year-old got his first taste of NHL action this year, going pointless in four games. He'll head back to the AHL where he's collected 11 points in 17 games this campaign for the IceHogs. Wedin was replaced on the roster by Dylan Sikura at the NHL level.

