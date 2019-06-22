Blackhawks' Antti Saarela: Adds depth to Chicago system

Saarela was drafted 123rd overall by the Blackhawks at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The younger brother of Hurricanes prospect Aleksi Saarela, Antti has come through the same Lukko (Finland) program as his sibling. The younger Saarela's upside is that of a bottom-six role player. Almost all Saarela's offense comes as the result of his skating ability and that's a tough profile to bet on when a player has nothing more than average (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) size. Saarela can line up on both wing positions and plays hard, so he does offer versatility, but the ceiling here is limited. Chicago will allow Saarela to marinate in Finland for the time being.