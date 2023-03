Saarela inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Tuesday.

Saarela recorded seven goals and 11 assists in 41 games for Swedish side Lukko Pauma this season. With his contract in hand, the 21-year-old Finn could make the jump to North America next season and link up with AHL Rockford. Selected by the organization in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Saarela will likely need a few years to develop before getting a chance to crack the 23-man roster.