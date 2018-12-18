Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Activated off IR
The Blackhawks activated Anisimov (concussion) off injured reserve Tuesday.
Anisimov has missed Chicago's last four games due to a concussion, but he should be good to go for Tuesday's matchup with Nashville now that he's no longer on the injured list. The 30-year-old pivot has notched six goals and 15 points in 31 appearances this season.
