Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Bags game winner Saturday
Anisimov scored the game-winning goal on a power play Saturday against Pittsburgh.
After a Nick Schmaltz shot missed the net, Anisimov was able to retrieve the puck below down low and tuck it past Matt Murray. The 29-year-old is on fire right now, scoring in three straight games -- including a hat trick in his last outing against the Rangers. He has a history of scoring in bunches, but the high quantity of shots he's putting towards the net this season is a great sign for fantasy goers. He's somehow only got two assists this season, but with 10 goals, including five on the power play, Anisomov can be rolled out with confidence right now.
