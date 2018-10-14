Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Breaks drought

Anisimov found the net and earned a helper on Alex DeBrincat's winner in a 4-3 overtime victory over St. Louis on Saturday

Anisimov's owners have to be breathing a sigh of relief that he's finally on the score sheet. The question is whether he can build on it, as he took a step back last year and hasn't shown yet that 2017-18 was an aberration. Be cautious on playing him at this point until he shows that he's back to form.