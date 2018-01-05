Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Considered day-to-day

Anisimov is considered day-to-day with his upper-body ailment, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Anisimov still hasn't returned to practice and won't play Friday against Vegas, but his day-to-day tag suggests he could be ready to return to action as soon as Sunday against the Oilers. The Russian pivot has notched 13 goals and 18 points in 36 games this campaign, making him a decent bench option in most season-long formats.