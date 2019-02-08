Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Dishes helper in win
Anisimov tallied an assist while logging 14:31 of ice time during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.
Anisimov has been a steady source of depth scoring for the Blackhawks this season, notching eight goals and 24 points in 51 appearances, but his inconsistency and lack of upside keep him safely off the radar in most fantasy formats. He'll look to extend his scoring streak to three games when Chicago faces Detroit on Sunday.
