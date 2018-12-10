Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Enters concussion protocol
Anisimov is in concussion protocol having absorbed a heavy hit from Shea Weber in Sunday's 3-2 home loss to the Canadiens, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
This news was relayed to Myers from coach Jeremy Colliton, as the Blackhawks have been making a concerted effort to be more transparent with player injuries this season. If you've been depending on Anisimov in fantasy hockey, it will be worth checking back to see if he's going to travel to Winnipeg for Tuesday's game, but the initial fear that he's dealing with a concussion doesn't lend much hope that he's dealing with a minor injury.
