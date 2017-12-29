Anisimov (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game against the Canucks.

It'll be a big blow to the Blackhawks if the big-bodied Russian is sidelined long term, as they're pretty thin down the middle, and Anisimov has been a key member of the team's top-six forward group and top power-play unit for most of the season. Chicago should release another update on his status ahead of Friday's matchup with the Oilers.

