Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Expected to return Monday
Anisimov (upper body) practiced with the third line Sunday and is in line to play Monday against the Lightning, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Anisimov has missed 10 consecutive games after starting the season with 13 goals and 18 points through 36 games. Seven of those goals came on the power play, so should Anisimov return Monday, it's expected he'll slot back into that role. Still, Anisimov remains on injured reserve, so he'll have to be activated and another player will be assigned to minors before he can return to game play.
