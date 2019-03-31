Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Garners assist

Anisimov generated an assist and four shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

Anisimov is up to 36 points (14 goals, 22 helpers) in 74 games this season, as well as 134 shots. Unfortunately, he's only picked up four points on the man advantage after taking 12 power-play points last year.

