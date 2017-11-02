Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Has two points in victory
Anisimov scored the opening goal and added an assist in a 3-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.
This was a much better showing for Anisimov than what he's done to date, and now that he's up to six points, he just might be showing signs of returning to the 20-goal form he's showed for the past two seasons. You'll need to monitor him carefully to be sure his performance really is a return to form.
