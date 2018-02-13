Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Heavy power-play time squandered

Anisimov went 7-for-9 in the faceoff circle and wound up with 6:27 of ice time on the man advantage in Monday's 6-1 road loss to the Coyotes, but he went minus-2 and was held off the scoresheet for the second consecutive game.

Anisimov's effort was likely negligible in most DFS contests, and now the Blackhawks are mired in a season-worst six-game losing streak. At face value, fantasy owners must appreciate how the Russian is averaging roughly three minutes of ice time on the power play per game, but he can only do so much based on Chicago's weak conversion rate of 15.5 percent in that special teams spot. After notching a career-high 45 points through 64 games last season, Anisimov is shy of averaging a full point every other contest, so he's a candidate for the fantasy pine until coach Joel Quenneville gets his boys back on track.