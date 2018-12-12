Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Lands on IR
The Blackhawks placed Anisimov (concussion) on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 9 on Wednesday.
Anisimov will be eligible to return Tuesday against the Predators, but at this juncture there's no telling if he'll be cleared to play in time for that contest. David Kampf and Dylan Strome will both likely take on larger roles during Anisimov's absence.
