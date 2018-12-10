Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Not playing Tuesday
Anisimov (head) is still in concussion protocol and will not travel with the team to Winnipeg for Tuesday's game, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Given this news, it also seems unlikely that Anisimov will play Wednesday's game against the Penguins either. The Blackhawks haven't been without the Russian yet this season, but this will likely lead to some more playing time for Dylan Strome, who still carries the potential of being a third-overall pick.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Suffers apparent injury•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Records one of each in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Will play after missing practice•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Plays role in all three goals•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Breaks drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...