Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Not playing Tuesday

Anisimov (head) is still in concussion protocol and will not travel with the team to Winnipeg for Tuesday's game, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Given this news, it also seems unlikely that Anisimov will play Wednesday's game against the Penguins either. The Blackhawks haven't been without the Russian yet this season, but this will likely lead to some more playing time for Dylan Strome, who still carries the potential of being a third-overall pick.