Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Opens scoring against New Jersey
Anisimov netted his sixth goal of the season in Sunday's loss to New Jersey.
Anisimov had gone three games without a point following a four-game goal-scoring streak near the end of October. The 29-year-old has fired five shots on goal in each of his last two contests and is up to eight points in 18 games. His top-six role and spot on the power play make him a solid fantasy forward, but take note that the 29-year-old scores in bunches and has never hit 50 points in his career.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Stays hot with power-play marker•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Has two points in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Scores shorty in loss to Preds•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Scores with extra man•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Bothered by injury in conference quarterfinals•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Will be ready for Game 1•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...