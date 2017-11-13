Anisimov netted his sixth goal of the season in Sunday's loss to New Jersey.

Anisimov had gone three games without a point following a four-game goal-scoring streak near the end of October. The 29-year-old has fired five shots on goal in each of his last two contests and is up to eight points in 18 games. His top-six role and spot on the power play make him a solid fantasy forward, but take note that the 29-year-old scores in bunches and has never hit 50 points in his career.