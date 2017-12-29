The Blackhawks placed Anisimov (upper body) on injured reserve Friday.

This is a significant blow to the Blackhawks' forward group, as Anisimov will miss the team's next three games at a minimum, and Chicago is already extremely thin down the middle. Coach Joel Quenneville may opt to move Nick Schmaltz from wing to center on the Blackhawks' second line while Anisimov is on the shelf.