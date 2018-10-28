Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Plays role in all three goals
Anisimov scored a goal and had two helpers during Saturday's 7-3 loss to St. Louis.
Anisimov had a hand in all three goals to tie Patrick Kane for the team-high point total. The goal was Anisimov's second of the year, while his assist was the fifth. It's been a slow start to the year overall for Anisimov, but fantasy owners will hope that Saturday's big performance will jump start the center's campaign.
