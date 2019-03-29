Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Plucks apple
Anisimov collected an assist and two blocked shots while earning a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.
Anisimov has wrangled 35 points (14 goals, 21 helpers) in 73 games this season, better than the 31 he had last season. He's not likely to return to the 40-point threshold, but fantasy owners in deeper formats have likely found the Russian center a productive depth option.
