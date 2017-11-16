Anisimov scored three goals on five shots in a 6-3 win against the Rangers on Wednesday. One of those goals came on the power play.

After a very slow start to the season, Anisimov has really picked things up. He's notched eight goals and nine points in his last nine contests, with three of those goals coming on the power play. Anisimov has also tallied five shots on net in each of his last three games.