Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Pots hat trick
Anisimov scored three goals on five shots in a 6-3 win against the Rangers on Wednesday. One of those goals came on the power play.
After a very slow start to the season, Anisimov has really picked things up. He's notched eight goals and nine points in his last nine contests, with three of those goals coming on the power play. Anisimov has also tallied five shots on net in each of his last three games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Opens scoring against New Jersey•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Stays hot with power-play marker•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Has two points in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Scores shorty in loss to Preds•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Scores with extra man•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Bothered by injury in conference quarterfinals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...