Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Records one of each in loss

Anisimov notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Winnipeg.

The 30-year-old now has four goals and 13 points in 26 games this season. Despite the fact his team allowed six goals Thursday, Anisimov finished the game with a plus-2 rating.

More News
Our Latest Stories