Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Returns to practice
Anisimov (upper body) returned to practice with his teammates Friday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Anisimov's return to the practice sheet marks a huge step in the right direction in his recovery, but he didn't participate in line rushes Friday, which indicates he won't be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Islanders. The 6-foot-4 pivot will almost certainly miss at least one more contest due to his upper-body ailment, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him make his return to game action Monday against Tampa Bay.
