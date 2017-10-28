Anisimov scored a shorthanded goal during Friday's 2-1 loss to Nashville.

The tally snapped a six-game point drought for the Russian pivot, and he now has just two goals and three points through 11 games for the campaign. It's probably too early to count out a third consecutive 20-goal, 40-point showing, but Anisimov is probably facing a steep uphill climb at this stage of the game. It's worth keeping tabs on his line assignments, though. Skating with Patrick Kane again could make a world of difference.