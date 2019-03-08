Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Scores twice in high-scoring affair
Anisimov scored his 12th and 13th goals of the season in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over Buffalo.
Anisimov's second goal of the night tied the game after Buffalo managed to score three times in the middle frame, erasing a 2-0 deficit in the process. Thursday marked Anisimov's first multi-goal game of 2018-19 and moved him up to 31 points through 63 appearances.
