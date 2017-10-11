Anisimov scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win at Montreal.

Anisimov finally got on the board in Chicago's fourth game of the season. Just four of his 22 goals last year came with the extra man, so it was nice to see the 29-year-old Russian pot one in that situation here. Much of Anisimov's value will be tied to his ability to hold down a spot alongside Patrick Kane at even strength.